DETROIT – A 3-year-old child was shot in the arm by another child or teen at a home on Detroit’s east side, police said.

Police said there were three minors in the home on Omira Street, including a 4-year-old and a 13-year-old.

The shooting happened Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. Omira Street is in the area of East 7 Mile Road and I-75.

