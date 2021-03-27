photo
Detroit police seek missing 17-year-old girl

Family says Abigail is in good physical and mental condition

Abigail Cox (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are searching for missing 17-year-old Abigail Cox, who was last seen Monday evening.

According to authorities, she was last seen at about 5-5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Mackinaw Street and Petoskey Avenue

Abigail CoxDetails
Age17 years old
Height5′3″
Weight140 pounds
ClothingGray hooded sweatshirt, camouflage pants

Anyone who has seen Abigail Cox or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak-Up.

