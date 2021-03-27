Detroit police seek missing 17-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are searching for missing 17-year-old Abigail Cox, who was last seen Monday evening.
According to authorities, she was last seen at about 5-5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Mackinaw Street and Petoskey Avenue
|Abigail Cox
|Details
|Age
|17 years old
|Height
|5′3″
|Weight
|140 pounds
|Clothing
|Gray hooded sweatshirt, camouflage pants
Anyone who has seen Abigail Cox or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak-Up.