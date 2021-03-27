Detroit police seek missing 17-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are searching for missing 17-year-old Abigail Cox, who was last seen Monday evening.

According to authorities, she was last seen at about 5-5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Mackinaw Street and Petoskey Avenue

Abigail Cox Details Age 17 years old Height 5′3″ Weight 140 pounds Clothing Gray hooded sweatshirt, camouflage pants

Anyone who has seen Abigail Cox or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak-Up.

MORE: Missing in Michigan -- missing persons reports