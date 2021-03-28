More than 13,000 people vaccinated at Ford Field in first 3 days

DETROIT – Ford Field has vaccinated more than 13,000 people since opening Wednesday.

READ: ‘I want to live’ -- Ford Field vaccine recipients share reasons for getting COVID shot

Vaccine workers have been moving as quickly as they can to get through thousands of vaccinations every day in hopes of staying ahead of the latest surge of new COVID cases.

The 13,000 vaccinated is below FEMA’s goal of 6,000 vaccinations per day, but Ford Field reported that more than 14,000 appointments were made on the first day and the vaccine rollout is expected to remain steady.

READ: Ford Field mass COVID vaccination site aims to administer 355,000 vaccines over next 2 months

Ad

“I found out about the program from Meijer last week,” said Crystal Lewis, who received her first dose. “They sent me an email Friday for confirmation.”

Ford Field was filled with people unable to hide their joy that the end of the pandemic may be within reach.

Patricia Forney, a 22-year-old medical student, also received her first dose.

“I’m just humbled by it,” Forney said. “Because I’ve been stuck in the house forever and just the fact that I can go out, meet my best friends and actually live. It’s amazing.”

“Vaccines save lives,” said pediatrician Dr. Heidi Flori.

Flori and her husband were both vaccinated and were waiting for their 17-year-old daughter to finish her appointment.

“She was thrilled,” Flori said. “’I got an appointment! I got an appointment!’ We’re so excited for her. We’ll be a whole family of vaccinated people.”

There were a few people that were hoping to be able to do a walk-up and get an unused shot, but they were ultimately turned away.

Ad

Related: Dozens show up to Ford Field without appointments hoping to receive vaccine

Here’s how to register

You can click here to register online. Or you can text EndCOVID to 75049. Or you can call the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136 (press 1).

Residents who don’t have access to the internet or need assistance can use the MDHHS COVID-19 Hotline to register. Call Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday or Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. The call center is expected to have long wait times.

The vaccine will be offered at no cost and insurance is not required. Free parking will be available at the vaccination site.

READ: Michigan COVID-19 vaccinations: How to find appointments, info on phases