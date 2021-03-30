Entrepreneur set to open community grocery store in heart of Detroit neighborhood

DETROIT – People living in one of Detroit’s food deserts are banding together and doing something about it.

It’s coming in the form of a community funded neighborhood grocery store right in the heart of Detroit’s Jefferson and Chalmers neighborhood.

Many are excited about the neighborhood grocery store right on Manistique.

“This is the upcoming neighborhood grocery. It’s a community owned grocery that will be opening in the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood,” said Raphael Wright.

Wright is the owner of the upcoming grocery store. He was born and raised in the area.

“It’s signs of resurrection. I was here like many other Detroiters at the city’s worse. You can go outside and see run down homes, vacant lots,” said Wright.

That’s why he wants to give back to the community that gave so much to him. He’s doing that by opening a place where he can feed others.

“Right here is going to be where the checkout counter is. We’re not reinventing the wheel. The checkout counter, we’re going to rebuild the checkout counter here,” said Wright.

Wright said this is vital because there are several pockets of Detroit where people who live in those areas don’t have access to good quality food.

“Fresh food, cooked food, healthy food options. I see a full oasis in this space. This is a spot in the area where it doesn’t have an immediate grocery store. Food sovereignty is the foundation to community development. If you want to develop the community, you got to put good food and healthy food in the community,” said Wright.

How to Help

Wright said the store will open up early Fall 2021. If you want to donate to help fund the business, click here.

