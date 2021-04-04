Man in critical condition after early morning shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A 27-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting that happened Saturday morning.

According to authorities, a fight broke out near the intersection of Auburn Street and Schoolcraft Road at about 4:10 a.m. Police said multiple shots were fired and the victim was struck.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

A handgun was recovered by police from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

