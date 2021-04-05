Man faces criminal charges after allegedly making terrorist threats against Detroit officers

Detroit resident Bernard Smith, 60, is charged with one count of threat of terrorism, two counts of felon in possession, two counts of felon in possession of ammunition and two counts of felony firearm.

DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged in connection with making terrorist threats against officers in the city.

Detroit resident Bernard Smith, 60, is charged with one count of threat of terrorism, two counts of felon in possession, two counts of felon in possession of ammunition and two counts of felony firearm.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, on April 2 at around 1:02 p.m. officers were responding to a parking complaint over Smith’s vehicles in a vacant lot across from a home in the 2400 block of Pingree Street in Detroit.

When the police got there they witnessed Smith standing in the street next to the vacant lot. The officers asked Smith to return to his home.

Smith then allegedly called 911 to make death threats against the officers who were impounding his vehicles.

An investigation by the Detroit Police Department eventually led to the arrest of Smith at his home.

Weapons and ammunition were in his possession when he was arrested.

“The threats that this defendant allegedly made will not be tolerated. They will be taken very seriously whether the threats are against a public or non-public person,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Smith was arraigned on Sunday in 34th District Court and given a $50,000 bond. His probable cause conference is on April 14 and his preliminary examination is on April 21 in the 36th District Court.

