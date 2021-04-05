University of Michigan senior launches website for student athletes to sell memorabilia

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A University of Michigan senior has come up with a creative business idea by working alongside his favorite team.

Jason Lansing was inspired by some pretty recognizable faces on the basketball court and now he’s helping student athletes sell their memorabilia.

There are currently two teams left in the NCAA Tournament, which means many players have played their last college basketball game and are stuck with a bunch of gear.

Lansing has been a manager for the Michigan basketball team for the last four years. After forming friendships with former Michigan players like Xavier Simpson and Charles Matthews, he wanted to help them make money after their college career had ended.

He and two friends created The Players Trunk, a website filled with college athletic gear and memorabilia from universities all over North America.

“Athletes, after their season, will reach out to us and say, ‘Hey, can I list my stuff with you guys on The Players Trunk?’” Lansing said.

Lansing not only saw this as an opportunity for himself, but also a great way for former players to benefit.

“Athletes have really flocked to it beccause I think they’re very happy to realize this is a great way to make some extra money,” Lansing said. “Especially after college, when they haven’t made any money for four years.”

The website not only features men’s basketball players, there’s men’s baseball and football as well as women’s basketball and volleyball.

“I think there’s so much opportunity -- not only for the star players, but for every college athlete,” Lansing said. “They are heroes in their hometown.”

With interest from both the fans and athletes, Lansing said business is going well

“We’ve done close to 6,000 orders,” Lansing said. “Which in itself, you know, for just three college students is super exciting.”

Lansing will graduate from University of Michigan in May. He said he plans to give all his free time into making The Players Trunk his full-time job.

More information can be found on The Players Trunk’s official website here.