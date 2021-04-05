Boil water advisory notice issued in area of Livingston County

Water has been turned off to about 36 homes.

GREEN OAK CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Green Oak Charter Township is experiencing a water main break in the Country Club Subdivision, announced township supervisor Mark St. Charles on Monday.

He added that water has been turned off to about 36 homes and as of Monday afternoon the contractor was on site making repairs.

The issue was caused by a loss of pressure in the Livingston Community Water Authority System.

As a result a precautionary boil water advisory notice was issued.

Those impacted are being advised to boil their water before using it. Both boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.

The boil water notice applies to residents on Ethel Street and Van Winkle Street between Burson and Clara Jean streets within Country Club Annex Subdivision who receive water from the Weber Street water main in the Charter Township of Brighton.

At this time it is unknown how long the water system will be down for repairs.

It is likely that those impacted will need to boil water for the next 72 hours until the problem is fixed.

