Volunteers wanted to administer COVID vaccines in Wayne County

A worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Monday, March 29, 2021, at "Vaccine Fest," a 24-hour COVID-19 mass vaccination event in Metairie, La., just outside New Orleans, hosted by Ochsner Health System and the Jefferson Parish Government. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Wayne County is asking health care professionals to volunteer to help administer COVID-19 vaccines as the county ramps up efforts to vaccinate residents.

Wayne County Public Health is seeking volunteers to administer coronavirus vaccinations at county vaccination clinics in Taylor or Livonia. Individuals interested in volunteering must have a valid license, consent to a background check and be able to work a full-day shift, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

More: Michigan opens COVID vaccine eligibility to 16 and older: Best appointment options

The county is seeking volunteers from the following professions:

Doctor (OD/MD/DO)

Dentist

Pharmacist

Pharmacy Technician

Registered Nurse (RN)

Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN)

Bachelors of Science in Nursing (RN BSN)

Paramedic

Licensed Practical Nurse (under the supervision of an RN or higher)

Qualifying individuals can sign up to volunteer online right here.

Ad

“Thanks to the hard work of our public health team and other providers, more than 280,000 Wayne County residents have been vaccinated but we still have a ways to go to finish the job,” said Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans. “Volunteer medical professionals will allow us to more quickly vaccinate residents and protect our communities from this virus. I’m grateful for their assistance.”

According to officials, am amendment made to the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act on March 12 allows health care professionals who do not usually administer vaccines in their practice to administer coronavirus vaccines specifically.

Retired health care professionals can volunteer to administer vaccines, but only if they are within five years of the last valid date of their license. County vaccination sites are located at the Wayne County Community College District’s Downriver Campus in Taylor, and at Schoolcraft College’s VisTaTech Center in Livonia.

Ad

Related: A look at how Michigan is handling the recent COVID-19 case surge