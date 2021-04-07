5-year-old girl who died from COVID honored at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters

DETROIT – At 5 years old, the death of Skylar Herbert from complications due to COVID rocked the community.

Both of her parents are first responders in Detroit.

April 20, 2020: Parents of first Michigan child to die from COVID-19 share heartbreak

The Detroit Police and Fire departments came together Wednesday to do something to keep Skylar’s memory alive for years to come.

At the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters on 3rd Avenue, people gathered to honor the life of a young girl whose death reminded the country to take coronavirus seriously.

Inside of the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters is the Michigan Room. The space, where all of the public events are held, has been renamed the Skylar Room.

“It’s not just the Michigan Room anymore,” said Lavondia Herbert. “It’s the the Skylar Herbert Room and that should put us in the right mindset.”

Skylar’s mother, Lavondria Herbert, is a Detroit police officer and her father is a Detroit firefighter. They’ve spent the last year telling their daughter’s story in hopes that their daughter’s death would help people understand the dangers of coronavirus.

And while her parents are still hurting just as much today as they were last year, seeing her picture inside of the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters reminds them that she did make a difference.

“She’s probably dancing around right now,” Herbert said. “Like, ‘Did you see my picture?’”

