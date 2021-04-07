Man ejected from motorcycle, killed after crashing into SUV in Lapeer County

The scene of an April 6, 2021, fatal motorcycle crash on Lippincott Road in Elba Township.

ELBA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was ejected from his motorcycle and killed Tuesday when he crashed into an SUV in Lapeer County, officials said.

Deputies with the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at 4:29 p.m. Tuesday (April 6) on Lippincott Road west of Lake Nepessing Road in Elba Township.

Gregory Velasco, 69, of Oxford, was heading east on a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle, police said. He crashed into a 2017 GMC Terrain that had slowed down to turn left into a driveway while heading west, according to authorities.

The Terrain, driven by a 49-year-old Lapeer woman, was turning across the east lane of Lippincott Road when Velasco crashed into it, officials said. Evidence from the scene suggests Velsaco hit the brakes before hitting the passenger side of the Terrain, investigators said.

Velasco was wearing a helmet, but the crash ejected him from the motorcycle, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was the only occupant of the Terrain, according to officials. She was not injured.

Police closed the road for about two hours to investigate. The crash remains under investigation by deputies. They are trying to determine if speed was a factor, and toxicology reports are also pending, officials said.