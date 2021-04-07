South Lyon Fire Department responds to gas leak at Colonial Acres

SOUTH LYON, Mich. – The South Lyon Fire Department is investigating a gas leak at Colonial Acres.

Colonial Acres is in the area of Pontiac Trail and 11 Mile Road.

Residents are encouraged to close their windows. If you start to feel sick from gas vapors you should call 911.

This article will update with more information when it’s available.

South Lyon Fire Department is handling a gas leak in Colonial Acres (Pontiac Trl/11 Mile.) Please close your windows. If... Posted by South Lyon Police Department on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

READ: More local news coverage