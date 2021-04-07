Wayne County Clerk’s CPL Division temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

DETROIT – The Wayne County Clerk’s CPL Division will temporarily close after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

The division will be closed at a minimum April 7-9.

Anyone whose appointment is impacted by the closure will be contacted to reschedule. Updates from the clerk’s office will be available at www.waynecounty.com/clerk.

“The CPL Division has been working overtime to meet the demand of CPL applicants in Wayne County. This is an unfortunate occurrence, however the safety of our staff and the public are paramount during this time of increased COVID-19 cases in Michigan,” said Wayne County Clerk Cathy M. Garrett.

Prior to reopening, the office will be deep cleaned and all staff members will be tested and cleared to return to work. The Office of the Wayne County Clerk’s staff is available to answer questions at 313-967-6938.

Ad

Read More