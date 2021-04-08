Wayne County claims $150,000 Powerball prize after losing ticket, days before expiration

LANSING, Mich. – A Wayne County man claimed his $150,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery days before it expired.

Anil Philip, matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball – 09-23-26-30-32 PB: 08 – in the drawing on March 14, 2020 to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the Powerplay, the prize was multiplied to $150,000. He bought his winning ticket at Reda Shop, located at 3100 Van Horn Road in Trenton.

“I like to play the Powerball game and was so excited when I found out I won $150,000,” said the 47-year-old Philip. “I won the prize right when COVID-19 hit, so I decided to wait to claim the prize. I ended up misplacing the ticket and just found it a few days ago.

“I was so relieved and excited to have found it just in time before it expired,” Philip said.

Philip visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. With his winnings, he plans to pay off student debts.

Powerball plays may be purchased for $2 each at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com. A “Power Play” option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1.

Ad

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday and may be watched live online at: http://www.powerball.com. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.