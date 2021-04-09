Restaurant owners react to Michigan Gov. Whitmer’s request to pause indoor dining

DETROIT – Many restaurants are still struggling to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer encouraged residents to pause indoor dining as COVID cases surge. Her request is not mandatory.

“I’m strongly encouraging all Michiganders to avoid dining indoors,” Whitmer said. “Support your local restaurants by eating outside or getting carryout instead of dining indoors.”

Robert Milner owns Square One Eats and Treats in Waterford. Due to the coronavirus pandemic he had to return to his previous career as a sales manager at a car dealership.

“It’s kind of a double-edged sword for me because my livelihood is being affected by people being afraid of eating and dining rooms,” Milner said.

Some owners like Que Broden pivoted early on. Even as the state reopened, The Kitchen by Cooking with Que has only offered carryout, meal prep and 12-person private events.

“I think what she said makes perfect sense. I’m not mad. I’m very big on protecting people,” Broden said.

