Michigan Gov. Whitmer calls on high schools to go remote for next 2 weeks

COVID cases surge across the state

Rod Meloni
, Reporter, CFP ®

Kayla Clarke
, Web Producer

DETROIT – Michigan officials are asking for schools to voluntarily suspend in-person learning due to spring break travel and the surge in COVID cases.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked that Michigan high schools voluntarily return to remote learning for the next two weeks to bring down rising cases.

“I’m strongly encouraging Michiganders to avoid dining indoors and avoid gathering with friends indoors for two weeks,” Whitmer said.

Michigan Education Association President Paula Herbart is echoing Whitmer’s calls and supports the return to virtual learning.

“While switching to virtual learning is a challenge for educators and students alike, making a controlled switch is far less disruptive than individuals having to be quarantined for two weeks on a moment’s notice,” Herbart said.

Whitmer also called on youth sports to voluntarily suspend games and practices for two weeks.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also recommends that all high schools pause in-person learning for two weeks. It encouraged students and staff to get tested for COVID if they traveled during spring break.

“We are on schedule to finish basketball over the next two days, and it will be up to schools to decide what they will do locally for spring sports over the next two weeks. Our next tournament events aren’t until mid-May,” MHSSA officials said in a statement.

