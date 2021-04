REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police in Redford Township are urging residents who live on Lucerne Avenue, between Capitol and Wadsworth streets to shelter in place Sunday evening.

Local 4 cameras captures a large police presence at the scene, just north of the intersection of Plymouth Road and Beech Daly.

Redford police advised residents to stay inside and to avoid windows as a barricaded gunman was confined to a home in the area.

More: Metro Detroit crime news