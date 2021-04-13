Metro Detroit weather update: April 13, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit afternoon and evening weather forecast update for April 13, 2021.
Local Forecast
Rain Chances this Week
- A few showers return to the forecast later Wednesday, mainly in the north zone.
- More rain is expected Thursday, but there may be some snow mixing in early in the day.
- A few showers may linger into early Friday morning, then we dry out.
- Another shot for rain Sunday.
Cool Days Ahead
- Wednesday through Friday will be cool around here.
- Not far below, but could be a couple of below normal days.
Other Headlines
Most Snow in 24 hours in U.S. Anniversary
- Wednesday is the anniversary of the most snow in 24 hours.
- 75.8″ fell in Silver Lake, Colorado
Hurricane Normals Update
- The National Hurricane Center recently updated their seasonal norms.
- The update increased the number of named storms (13 to 14) and the number of hurricanes (6 to 7) over the course of a normal season.