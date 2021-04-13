Metro Detroit weather update: April 13, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Weather

Tuesday, April 13, 2021 afternoon and evening weather update (WDIV-TV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit afternoon and evening weather forecast update for April 13, 2021.

Local Forecast

Rain Chances this Week

  • A few showers return to the forecast later Wednesday, mainly in the north zone.
  • More rain is expected Thursday, but there may be some snow mixing in early in the day.
  • A few showers may linger into early Friday morning, then we dry out.
  • Another shot for rain Sunday.

Cool Days Ahead

  • Wednesday through Friday will be cool around here.
  • Not far below, but could be a couple of below normal days.

Other Headlines

Most Snow in 24 hours in U.S. Anniversary

  • Wednesday is the anniversary of the most snow in 24 hours.
  • 75.8″ fell in Silver Lake, Colorado

Hurricane Normals Update

  • The National Hurricane Center recently updated their seasonal norms.
  • The update increased the number of named storms (13 to 14) and the number of hurricanes (6 to 7) over the course of a normal season.

