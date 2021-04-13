Oakland University COVID vaccine clinic still on, will substitute J&J vaccine for Pfizer

ROCHESTER, Mich. – Coronavirus vaccines will still be administered at Oakland University on Tuesday amid the nation’s recommendation to pause use of all Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Oakland University in Rochester is holding a vaccination clinic on Tuesday, April 13 and was slated to administer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine to participants. However, U.S. officials issued a statement Tuesday morning recommending the nation pauses use of J&J vaccines after six recipients developed a rare blood clot disorder.

Oakland University officials say that the vaccine clinic is still taking place Tuesday, and that they will be substituting the single-dose J&J vaccine for the first dose of a Pfizer vaccine.

Ad

Oakland County is planning to hold the COVID vaccine clinic at Oakland University today. However, they will be substituting the first dose of Pfizer vaccine instead of J&J vaccine. — Oakland University (@oaklandu) April 13, 2021

The CDC issued a statement Tuesday recommending that use of the J&J vaccine should be paused “out of an abundance of caution” after six recipients developed a rare blood clot disorder. The one-shot J&J vaccine has reportedly been administered to 6.8 million people throughout the nation so far, so the percentage of people who have developed problems from it is 0.00008%.

Read: US health officials recommend pause for Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine after rare blood clotting cases

The other two major COVID vaccines in the U.S. -- Pfizer and Moderna -- have not been linked to any such problems.

Ad

More: Looking for COVID-19 vaccines in Metro Detroit: Track openings, clinics, appointments