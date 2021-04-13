US health officials recommend pause for Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine after rare blood clotting cases

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop up vaccination site inside the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in the Staten Island borough of New York. Ahead of Ramadan, Islamic leaders are using social media, virtual town halls and face-to-face discussions to spread the word that its acceptable for Muslims to be vaccinated during daily fasting that happens during the holy month. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

United States health officials are calling for the immediate pause of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) single-dose COVID-19 vaccine after six recipients developed a rare blood clot disorder.

The FDA and CDC announced Tuesday morning that they are recommending a pause in the use of the J&J vaccine “out of an abundance of caution.”

The FDA said as of April 12 more than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S. The FDA and CDC are reviewing data involving six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the vaccine.

Today FDA and @CDCgov issued a statement regarding the Johnson & Johnson #COVID19 vaccine. We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution. — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) April 13, 2021

“Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare,” reads the statement from the FDA. “Treatment of this specific type of blood clot is different from the treatment that might typically be administered.”

“CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Wednesday to further review these cases and assess their potential significance. FDA will review that analysis as it also investigates these cases,” reads the FDA statement. “Until that process is complete, we are recommending this pause. This is important to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot.”

A news conference with the FDA is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine for an emergency use authorization at the end of February.

The New York Times reports the federal government will pause administration of the J&J vaccine at all of its federally run vaccination sites. They are hoping this is a signal to state health officials to do the same.

As of Monday, April 12, 199,075 doses of J&J have been administered in Michigan while 2.8 million doses Pfizer and 2.3 million doses of Moderna have been administered in the state.

About 328,700 J&J vaccine doses have been distributed to Michigan as of April 12.

Halted J&J vaccines in Metro Detroit

Locally as of Tuesday morning, Oakland University and Detroit have both halted their Johnson & Johnson vaccinations.

An important note for Detroiters participating: If you have an appointment at a neighborhood clinic, keep the appointment and you will receive a Pfizer vaccine dose instead.

The Associated Press reported last week that Johnson & Johnson had to discard 15 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine last month because the batch did not met quality standards. The loss in expected vaccines was a greater problem for the military, because it had targeted the Johnson & Johnson shot for distribution overseas since it only requires one dose and doesn’t need the strict temperature controls that others do.

