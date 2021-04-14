Detroit teen wants to be vaccine role model to encourage others to get the shot

DETROIT – A Metro Detroit teenager is rolling up her sleeve and making herself a model for getting the COVID vaccine.

Rachel Kabala knows many young people who are eligible to receive the vaccine are hesitant and afraid.

“When I was going to get vaccinated, I was excited,” Kabala recalled. “When I got there, I got more excited.”

Kabala, 16, attends high school Detroit Public Schools Community District and she’s made it her mission to get her peers vaccinated too.

“I felt like I was living through history,” Kabala said. “It was amazing.”

She’s done her research, she’s collected her thoughts , put her feelings in writing and she has become a warrior against misinformation amongst her peers and their parents.

Kabala is hopeful that Michiganders will see her and hear her and choose to believe truth instead of choosing not to.

She’s considering going to college to study bio-medical engineering with a dual major in math.

