Driver flees Lapeer police at 100 mph, stops after 2 minutes, is arrested

ATTICA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A driver reached speeds of up to 100 mph while fleeing Lapeer County deputies, but stopped after two minutes and was taken into custody without incident, authorities said.

Police said a 2011 Chevy Malibu was seen at 12:12 a.m. Saturday (April 10) going 86 mph in a 55 mph zone on Bowers Road near Five Lakes Road in Attica Township.

When deputies tried to stop the Malibu, the driver fled and reached speeds of up to 100 mph, according to authorities.

The pursuit continued east on Bowers Road, continued onto Lake Pleasant Road and then onto Imlay City Road, officials said.

After about four miles, or two minutes, the driver stopped and was taken into custody without incident, deputies said.

The driver had a valid license, and neither alcohol nor drugs were factors, according to police.

Officials took the driver to the Lapeer County Jail and issued a charge of fourth-degree fleeing and eluding. The driver was arraigned Tuesday (April 13) at 71-A District Court and is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Ad

The next court date is scheduled for April 23.