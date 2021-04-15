Pfizer COVID vaccine clinic coming to Troy on April 22, open to anyone 16+

Staff nurse Lina Tannoury prepares a shot of the Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at Saint George Hospital University Medical Center, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Human Rights Watch, a leading rights group, said that Lebanon's vaccination campaign has been slow and risks leaving behind some of the country's most vulnerable people, including Palestinian and Syrian refugees, as well as migrant workers. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

A Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic is planned in Troy on April 22, and it’s open to anyone 16 years and older.

The Pfizer clinic is April 22 at the Troy Community Center. It’s open to all Michigan residents 16 and up. It’s from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Oakland County requires a parent or legal guardian to accompany minors to their appointments)

Appointments: Call 313-400-3375 or CLICK HERE to make your appointment. Spots are limited and you must be available for the 2nd dose on Thursday, May 13. This event is for first doses only. Appointment is required, no walk-ins!

This event is a collaboration of the US Dept of Health & Human Services - Indian Health Service, American Indian Health & Family Services - Detroit, the State of Michigan, Oakland County Health Division, and the City of Troy.

