Dearborn clinic offers nighttime vaccinations for those fasting during Ramadan

DEARBORN, Mich. – Those who observe Ramadan fast during the day. Some have been concerned about not being to eat or drink following a vaccination, so ACCESS in Dearborn came up with a unique way to meet the needs of the Muslims in our community.

There have been massive vaccination efforts at the TCF Center, Ford Field and in clinics across Detroit. Now there’s a vaccination clinic in Dearborn that is serving the needs of Muslims who are fasting during the month or Ramadan.

“It’s an interesting Friday evening activity, but hey, why not get safe on a Friday night?” asked Rana Abbas Taylor, Director of Communications and Marketing at ACCESS. “Our folks are working every single day around the clock to get those vaccines and if we could do this every night, we would do this every night.”

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. While most religious scholars have said getting the shot won’t break your fast, some have been concerned about not being able to eat or drink following their vaccination.

“Making sure they’re hydrated after a vaccine and being able to drink water after they get their vaccine,” Taylor said. “This is a way of accommodating and also getting folks vaccinated, which is our priority right now.”

Within a few days, 500 appointments were made at ACCESS in Dearborn for Friday night between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m.

“One of the main tenants of what Ramadan is about understanding and feeling with others and empathizing with others and treating others in the way that you would want to be treated and caring for others,” Taylor said. “This very much is in line with what Ramadan is about.”

Friday’s clinic was by appointment only and was completely booked early in the day. ACCESS is working to get more vaccines and hope to have another evening clinic during Ramadan soon.

