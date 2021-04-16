Michigan Lottery: Macomb County woman wins $150,000 Powerball prize

LANSING, Mich. – Purchasing tickets for a family member paid off for a Clinton Township woman who won a $150,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Diana Marchetti, matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball – 14-20-39-65-67 PB: 02 – in the Jan. 16 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the Powerplay, the prize was multiplied to $150,000. She bought her winning ticket at the Mobil gas station, located at 42020 Garfield in Clinton Township.

“I was purchasing tickets for one of my family members and decided to purchase a few for myself,” said the 75-year-old Marchetti. “I was checking my tickets the next morning and saw I had matched the Powerball and thought I’d gotten my money back. I continued matching more of my numbers and I couldn’t believe it.

“I called my sister right away and had her read the numbers she saw back to me to confirm that I had won. It was such an exciting and satisfying feeling.”

Marchetti visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. With her winnings, she plans to remodel her home and invest.

Powerball plays may be purchased for $2 each at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com. A “Power Play” option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1.

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday and may be watched live online at: http://www.powerball.com. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.