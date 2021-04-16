Thieves target Detroit group home for at-risk children

DETROIT – One man is devastated after the house he recently purchased and renovated to be a foster home is partially gutted on Detroit’s east side.

The foster home already had to push back the opening day from last August. Now with much missing, the community will have to now wait for the opening of its newest resource for at-risk children.

For the past year and a half, Demetris King and his organization, The Just Because We Care Foundation, have worked to rebuild the house on Maryland Street.

“We purchased this home. It was a complete shell for the purposes of turning it into a foster care home for young adults,” King said.

But on Thursday morning, King noticed that the back door was missing along with several windows and thousands of dollars worth of tools.

“My plan was to come over after work and install kitchenware. When I went to the back door, it was gone,” he said.

“Just for that to happen, for someone to come in here and take from the community and take from their own community is very upsetting,” said Jaylin Harris.

Ad

Aside of having to postpone the opening date due to the coronavirus, the recent incident was another devastating blow for the father of four who already works a full-time job.

“This has definitely set us back $8,000,” King said.

Despite the setback, King is refusing to give up on the community he’s already investing into.

“It doesn’t make me feel any different, more motivating depending on who it was, the age. We’ll still love the city and we’ll still keep pushing forward,” he said.

King said as long as whoever stole the items returns them, he won’t be pressing charges.

Those who want to help Mr. King and his organization can donate to their GoFundMe account.