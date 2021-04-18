Local News

3 men shot by unknown person on Detroit’s east side

Shooting happened just south of Outer Drive

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Detroit
,
Detroit Shooting
,
Crime
,
Detroit Crime News
,
Wayne County
,
Shooting
,
Nonfatal Shooting
,
Wilshire Drive
,
Park Drive
,
Outer Drive
,
Wayne County Crime
,
Detroit's East Side
,
Eastside Detroit
,
Local
,
Local News
,
Detroit Police Department
Detroit police investigating an April 17, 2021 triple-shooting. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Three men were shot Saturday afternoon by an unknown person on Detroit’s east side.

According to police it happened at about 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Wilshire and Park drives.

Police said a 23-year-old man is expected to be OK, but a 35-year-old man is in serious condition and a 37-year-old man is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

More: Detroit Crime News

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: