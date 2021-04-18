Local News

Police search for 60-year-old man last seen on Detroit’s east side

He has reportedly gone missing before

Dane Kelly
Dane Kelly

Tony Cornett (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating missing 60-year-old Tony Cornett.

According to authorities, Cornett was last seen at about 8 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Chandler Park Drive and Dickerson Avenue. He reportedly left home on foot and has not returned.

Police said he has done this before and has ended up in a hospital because of it.

Tony CornettDetails
Age60 years old
ClothingLast seen wearing a brown jacket, white shirt and gym shoes

Anyone who has seen Tony Cornett or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

