Detroit police search for missing 43-year-old man

Police say Barry Butler suffers from mental illness

DeJanay Booth
Web Producer

Barry Butler (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are searching for 43-year-old Barry Butler, who was last seen on Saturday, April 17.

Detroit police said Butler was last seen at about 10 a.m. in the 2600 block of Calvert Avenue. Police said he left the location did not return.

Authorities said Butler suffers from mental illness and walks with a limp.

Anyone with information is asked contact Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040.

Barry ButlerDetails
Age43 years old
Height5′7″
Weight115 pounds
ClothingDark blue sweatpants, long sleeve shirt and black shoes
OtherMedium complexion, short afro, goatee

