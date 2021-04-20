Detroit police search for missing 43-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are searching for 43-year-old Barry Butler, who was last seen on Saturday, April 17.

Detroit police said Butler was last seen at about 10 a.m. in the 2600 block of Calvert Avenue. Police said he left the location did not return.

Authorities said Butler suffers from mental illness and walks with a limp.

Anyone with information is asked contact Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040.

