32-year-old man killed by gunman who walked up to car, stole his watch on Detroit’s east side

A man wanted in connection with an April 19, 2021, shooting on Mount Elliott Street in Detroit.

DETROIT – A 32-year-old man was killed on Detroit’s east side when a gunman walked up to his car, stole his watch and then started firing shots, police said.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday (April 19) in the 18000 block of Mount Elliott Street, according to authorities.

A 32-year-old man was sitting in the driver’s seat of a gray 2007 Pontiac G6 when an unknown man approached the car, officials said.

The man spoke with the victim briefly before pulling out a handgun demanding his watch, according to police.

Officials said the gunman fired two shots into the car before leaving the scene in an older-model blue Buick Lucerne with license plate number EHF3230.

The 32-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital by medical officials, but died from the injuries.

Authorities said the gunman had a dark complexion and a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue hat and black pants.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man in the photos above. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.