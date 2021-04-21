Staff, guests held at gunpoint, forced to ground during robbery at Monroe County hotel

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Hotel staff members and guests were held at gunpoint and forced to the ground during a robbery in the middle of the afternoon, Monroe County deputies said.

The incident happened around 4:05 p.m. Tuesday (April 21) at the Days Inn & Suites at 1900 Welcome Way in Frenchtown Township, according to authorities.

Officials said the manager, desk clerk, staff members and several guests were in the lobby of the hotel when two men approached and announced a robbery.

One of the men produced a dark-colored pistol and held the victims at gunpoint throughout the entire robbery, police said.

The men ordered everyone onto the ground before fleeing on foot with cash from the safe and register, authorities said.

Nobody was injured, according to police.

One man was wearing a dark green hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a face covering. The other man was wearing a white hooded jacket, black pants and a face covering.

Detectives from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7530.