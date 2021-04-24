After losing son to drugs, Metro Detroit mother urges people to dispose of unused medication

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – This National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, one Metro Detroit mother is urging people to get rid of their unused medications so they can’t harm anyone.

“The sad part about someone in addiction: It’s up to them to save themselves,” said Jackie Salo.

Salo’s son Zachary died from a drug overdose three and a half years ago. She says he started smoking marijuana recreationally when he was 13 years old, and shortly after, a family member introduced him to prescription pills.

“The family member denies it and, to this day, doesn’t take any responsibility for it,” Salo said. “But I felt betrayed.

“As a mother, you’d give your life for your kid,” Salo continued.

By 16 years old, Zachary was hooked on opioids. And, like so many others, he eventually switched from pills to heroin.

“There (are) really no words. Anybody who has lost a child, they know what I’m saying,” Salo said. “I feel that the drugs cheated me and my family out of what could have been.”

Salo says that clearing out unused or expired prescriptions can quite literally save lives.