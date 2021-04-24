Detroit Red Wings goalie Jonathan Bernier to wear helmet designed by 5-year-old boy

5-year-old Drew McCarty was named winner of the #MIKidsCan Detroit Red Wings helmet design contest. Photo credit: Detroit Red Wings and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

DETROIT – For the game on April 24, Detroit Red Wings goalie Jonathan Bernier will wear a helmet designed by 5-year-old Drew McCarty.

The Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Red Wings announced on Friday that the 5-year-old from Kalkaska was the winner of the #MIKidsCan Detroit Red Wings helmet contest.

“Congratulations to Drew McCarty on his winning helmet design,” said Andrew Hetzel, vice president of Corporate Communications at BCBS of Michigan. “We see Drew’s enthusiasm for hockey shown in his artwork and while it has been an unconventional time for all of us throughout the pandemic, we can still come together to celebrate pastimes like sports. Our #MIKidsCan program is only made possible and successful with partners like the Detroit Red Wings, who help keep children engaged in sports and fitness, and reminded of proper nutrition.”

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) deflects a shot as Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa (12) watches for a rebound in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

According to BCBS, the design was selected by Bernier out of 113 statewide entries. Kids between the ages of 5 and 15 were encouraged to design a helmet that was Red Wings themed.

Four finalists selected will receive an item autographed by Bernier. As the winner, Drew will keep the designed helmet autographed by the goalie and attend a game.

“We want to congratulate Drew McCarty, and thank all of the kids that entered this amazing contest,” said Molly Wurdack-Folt, vice president of Corporate Partnerships Activation for the Red Wings. “We can’t wait to see Jonathan Bernier sporting his newest helmet design, and hopefully leading the Red Wings to a big win!”

