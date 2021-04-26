Livonia police seek missing woman with schizophrenia, depression and anxiety

LIVONIA, Mich. – Police are looking for a missing 55-year-old woman who went missing Sunday morning.

According to authorities, Angelina Ragland was last seen at about 10 a.m. near the intersection of Eight Mile and Merriman roads.

Angelina Ragland Details Age 55-years-old Height 5 feet Weight About 132 pounds

Police said there was no description of what clothing she was wearing, but that she suffers from schizophrenia, depression and anxiety.

Anyone who has seen Angelina Ragland or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Livonia Police Department at 734-466-2470.

