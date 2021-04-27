Detroit police searching for 29-year-old woman missing for a week

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 29-year-old Alexis Brown, who was last seen on April 19.

Detroit police said Brown was last seen at about 6 p.m. that day at home in the 4400 block of Phillip Street. Family reported that she left the residence in her blue 2010 Chevy four-door.

Police said she is in good physical condition but suffers from mental illness, according to her family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

