Grosse Pointe school board passes resolution to revise quarantine rules

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. – In a 6-1 vote, the Grosse Pointe Public Schools Board of Education adopted new COVID-19 protocols, which brought out a divided community to Monday night’s board meeting.

The board voted to follow CDC guidance that said 3 feet of social distancing is acceptable in lieu of 6 feet. In addition, students who are deemed to be in close contact with a student who tested positive for COVID will have to quarantine for 10 days instead of 14 days.

A student who has been exposed to another student can get a COVID test on the fifth day after exposure. If negative, they can return on the seventh day.

The district will continue to follow the rules on testing athletes, which has been handed down by the state.

