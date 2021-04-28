Amazon offers on-site COVID vaccinations to Metro Detroit employees, their families

ROMULUS, Mich. – Amazon is offering on-site COVID vaccinations for employees in Metro Detroit.

Getting a vaccine is more accessible now, but many people still have to seek out the vaccine. Any Metro Detroit Amazon employee who wants a COVID vaccine can get one.

“I’m already at work today so I just had to come in and get the vaccine, go back to work. So super easy,” Amazon employee Jessica Bourque said.

Amazon employee Brandon Wisdom got his first dose on Tuesday.

“A little sore on the left arm, but I’m feeling good,” Wisdom said.

Wisdom has worked at the fulfillment center for three years. He said he has seen firsthand how COVID has impacted people’s ability to feel comfortable at work, all while Amazon’s popularity has continued to rise.

“We had more orders coming in when people aren’t feeling safe to come to work. So, we’ve kind of had to work with that and find a medium to make sure we keep our customers satisfied as well as keep our associates safe,” Wisdom said.