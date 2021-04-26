What should I do if I get COVID between vaccine doses? Is it safe to go to physical therapy?

DETROIT – Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Dr. Frank McGeorge has been keeping viewers up-to-date and informed on all fronts. He’s been answering your questions about the vaccine, the vaccination process and more.

What if I got COVID-19 between my first and second vaccines? Should I still get the second dose?

Yes. Get your second dose when it’s due as long as you’re cleared to be out of isolation. It will help boost your protection and possibly make it last longer too.

Is it safe to get the COVID vaccine five days after surgery? Aren’t you still healing?

There isn’t any reason you couldn’t get the vaccine shortly after surgery. Practically though, I would not say all surgeries are equal.

For example, if you had a procedure where monitoring for a fever is important, if you developed a mild fever from the vaccine, that could confuse matters. The best thing is to ask your surgeon when they would be comfortable with you getting vaccinated.

