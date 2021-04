DEARBORN, Mich. – One person was killed in a crash between a school bus and a moped in Dearborn

The crash happened near Oakman Boulevard and Tireman Avenue around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the 35-year-old moped rider was killed.

Police said there’s no indication that the bus driver was speeding.

The crash is still under investigation.

The victim has not yet been publicly identified.

