Mass Vaccination Week: Slew of walk-in COVID vaccine sites planned in Metro Detroit May 1-8

DETROIT – As part of an effort led by U.S. Representative Brenda L. Lawrence (MI-14), Mass Vaccination Week (May 1-8) will include several walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the Metro Detroit area.
The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) initiative, led by Rep. Lawrence, is a week-long event where CBC members educate, raise awareness, and help get constituents vaccinated.
“The safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine is the ultimate tool to keep Americans and their families safe from the coronavirus. I’m proud to spearhead this campaign to GOTV—Get Out The Vaccine. We need to get more Michiganders vaccinated, especially Black Americans and other communities of color who have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus,” said Rep. Lawrence. “We’re launching this event the week leading up to Mother’s Day because since you love your mother, and your mother loves you, give the gift of vaccination. I’m so proud that our 14th District community is coming together to help raise awareness and get Michiganders vaccinated.”
Here’s the schedule for walk-in clinics May 1-8:
- Beaumont Service Center
26901 Beaumont Blvd., Southfield, MI 48033
Monday, May 3rd thru Friday, May 7th
10:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Pfizer
- Henry Ford Mobile Site
14300 Oak Park Blvd., Oak Park, MI 48237
Wednesday, May 5th
8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Pfizer
- North Farmington Hills High School
32900 W 13 Mile Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48334
Saturday, May 8th
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Moderna
- TCF Center (For Detroiters Only)
1 Washington Blvd., Detroit, MI 48226
Monday, May 3rd thru Friday, May 7th
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Pfizer
- Farwell Recreation Center (For Detroiters Only)
2711 E. Outer Drive, Detroit, MI 48234
Monday, May 3rd thru Friday, May 7th
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Pfizer
- Northwest Activity Center (For Detroiters Only)
18100 Meyers Rd, Detroit, MI 48235
Monday, May 3rd thru F
Friday, May 7th
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Pfizer
- Samaritan Center (For Detroiters Only)
5555 Conner Ave., Detroit, MI 48213
Monday, May 3rd thru Friday, May 7th
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Pfizer
- Jalen Rose Leadership Academy
15000 Trojan St., Detroit, MI 48235
Thursday, May 6th
8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Pfizer
- Triumph Church
2760 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit, MI 48211
Saturday, May 8th
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
- Community Health and Social Services (CHASS) Center
5635 W Fort St, Detroit, MI 48209
Tuesday, May 4th 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM, 5:00 PM-7:00 PM; Wednesday, May 5th thru Friday May 7th 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM; Saturday, May 8th 9:00 AM-11:00 AM
10 Walk-in appointments per time block
Moderna
- Welcome Missionary Baptist Church
143 Oneida St, Pontiac, MI 48341
Date: TBA
Time: TBA
- UWM Sports Center
867 S. Blvd. E, Pontiac, MI 48341
Date: TBA
Time: TBA