Mass Vaccination Week: Slew of walk-in COVID vaccine sites planned in Metro Detroit May 1-8

Ken Haddad
, Digital Content Manager

Tags: 
COVID-19 Vaccines
,
Vaccinations
,
Vaccines
,
Brenda Lawrence
,
Detroit
,
Farmington Hills
,
Oak Park
,
Pontiac
,
Vaccine Clinics
FILE In this March 31, 2021, file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, in Uniondale, N.Y. U.S. health regulators on Tuesday, April 13, is recommending a pause in using the vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – As part of an effort led by U.S. Representative Brenda L. Lawrence (MI-14), Mass Vaccination Week (May 1-8) will include several walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the Metro Detroit area.

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) initiative, led by Rep. Lawrence, is a week-long event where CBC members educate, raise awareness, and help get constituents vaccinated.

“The safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine is the ultimate tool to keep Americans and their families safe from the coronavirus. I’m proud to spearhead this campaign to GOTV—Get Out The Vaccine. We need to get more Michiganders vaccinated, especially Black Americans and other communities of color who have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus,” said Rep. Lawrence. “We’re launching this event the week leading up to Mother’s Day because since you love your mother, and your mother loves you, give the gift of vaccination. I’m so proud that our 14th District community is coming together to help raise awareness and get Michiganders vaccinated.”

Here’s the schedule for walk-in clinics May 1-8:

  • Beaumont Service Center

    26901 Beaumont Blvd., Southfield, MI 48033

    Monday, May 3rd thru Friday, May 7th

    10:30 AM - 2:00 PM

    Pfizer
  • Henry Ford Mobile Site

    14300 Oak Park Blvd., Oak Park, MI 48237

    Wednesday, May 5th

    8:00 AM - 3:00 PM

    Pfizer
  • North Farmington Hills High School

    32900 W 13 Mile Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48334

    Saturday, May 8th

    9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

    Moderna
  • TCF Center (For Detroiters Only)

    1 Washington Blvd., Detroit, MI 48226

    Monday, May 3rd thru Friday, May 7th

    9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

    Pfizer
  • Farwell Recreation Center (For Detroiters Only)

    2711 E. Outer Drive, Detroit, MI 48234

    Monday, May 3rd thru Friday, May 7th

    9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

    Pfizer
  • Northwest Activity Center (For Detroiters Only)

    18100 Meyers Rd, Detroit, MI 48235

    Monday, May 3rd thru F

    Friday, May 7th

    9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

    Pfizer
  • Samaritan Center (For Detroiters Only)

    5555 Conner Ave., Detroit, MI 48213

    Monday, May 3rd thru Friday, May 7th

    9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

    Pfizer
  • Jalen Rose Leadership Academy

    15000 Trojan St., Detroit, MI 48235

    Thursday, May 6th

    8:00 AM - 3:00 PM

    Pfizer
  • Triumph Church

    2760 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit, MI 48211

    Saturday, May 8th

    9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
  • Community Health and Social Services (CHASS) Center

    5635 W Fort St, Detroit, MI 48209

    Tuesday, May 4th 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM, 5:00 PM-7:00 PM; Wednesday, May 5th thru Friday May 7th 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM; Saturday, May 8th 9:00 AM-11:00 AM

    10 Walk-in appointments per time block

    Moderna
  • Welcome Missionary Baptist Church

    143 Oneida St, Pontiac, MI 48341

    Date: TBA

    Time: TBA
  • UWM Sports Center

    867 S. Blvd. E, Pontiac, MI 48341

    Date: TBA

    Time: TBA

A flyer is included below:

Mass Vaccination Week flyer. (WDIV)

