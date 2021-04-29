Mass Vaccination Week: Slew of walk-in COVID vaccine sites planned in Metro Detroit May 1-8

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE In this March 31, 2021, file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, in Uniondale, N.Y. U.S. health regulators on Tuesday, April 13, is recommending a pause in using the vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

DETROIT – As part of an effort led by U.S. Representative Brenda L. Lawrence (MI-14), Mass Vaccination Week (May 1-8) will include several walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the Metro Detroit area.

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) initiative, led by Rep. Lawrence, is a week-long event where CBC members educate, raise awareness, and help get constituents vaccinated.

“The safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine is the ultimate tool to keep Americans and their families safe from the coronavirus. I’m proud to spearhead this campaign to GOTV—Get Out The Vaccine. We need to get more Michiganders vaccinated, especially Black Americans and other communities of color who have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus,” said Rep. Lawrence. “We’re launching this event the week leading up to Mother’s Day because since you love your mother, and your mother loves you, give the gift of vaccination. I’m so proud that our 14th District community is coming together to help raise awareness and get Michiganders vaccinated.”

Here’s the schedule for walk-in clinics May 1-8:

Beaumont Service Center



26901 Beaumont Blvd., Southfield, MI 48033



Monday, May 3rd thru Friday, May 7th



10:30 AM - 2:00 PM



Pfizer



Henry Ford Mobile Site



14300 Oak Park Blvd., Oak Park, MI 48237



Wednesday, May 5th



8:00 AM - 3:00 PM



Pfizer



North Farmington Hills High School



32900 W 13 Mile Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48334



Saturday, May 8th



9:00 AM - 1:00 PM



Moderna



TCF Center (For Detroiters Only)



1 Washington Blvd., Detroit, MI 48226



Monday, May 3rd thru Friday, May 7th



9:00 AM - 5:00 PM



Pfizer



Farwell Recreation Center (For Detroiters Only)



2711 E. Outer Drive, Detroit, MI 48234



Monday, May 3rd thru Friday, May 7th



9:00 AM - 5:00 PM



Pfizer



Northwest Activity Center (For Detroiters Only)



18100 Meyers Rd, Detroit, MI 48235



Monday, May 3rd thru F



Friday, May 7th



9:00 AM - 5:00 PM



Pfizer



Samaritan Center (For Detroiters Only)



5555 Conner Ave., Detroit, MI 48213



Monday, May 3rd thru Friday, May 7th



9:00 AM - 5:00 PM



Pfizer



Jalen Rose Leadership Academy



15000 Trojan St., Detroit, MI 48235



Thursday, May 6th



8:00 AM - 3:00 PM



Pfizer



Triumph Church



2760 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit, MI 48211



Saturday, May 8th



9:00 AM - 1:00 PM



Community Health and Social Services (CHASS) Center



5635 W Fort St, Detroit, MI 48209



Tuesday, May 4th 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM, 5:00 PM-7:00 PM; Wednesday, May 5th thru Friday May 7th 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM; Saturday, May 8th 9:00 AM-11:00 AM



10 Walk-in appointments per time block



Moderna



Welcome Missionary Baptist Church



143 Oneida St, Pontiac, MI 48341



Date: TBA



Time: TBA



UWM Sports Center



867 S. Blvd. E, Pontiac, MI 48341



Date: TBA



Time: TBA

A flyer is included below: