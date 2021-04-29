Police: Body of Port Huron Township man discarded in field

PORT HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are seeking information regarding a suspicious death after a man’s body was found in a field in Port Huron Township.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday a witness reported finding the body of a man in a vacant lot in the 3000 block of Howard Street in Port Huron. After arriving at the scene, deputies located the body, which was identified as a 34-year-old white man from Port Huron Township.

Police believe the man died at another location and was later transported to the field on Howard Street where he was left.

No further details have been provided as of Tuesday afternoon. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact Detective Kelsey Wade at 810-987-1738.

