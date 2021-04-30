Detroit Pistons to host ‘Family Vaccination Day’ event at training facility Saturday

Appointments are required to receive a vaccine at the "Family Vaccination Day" event on May 1. To make an appointment, call 313-230-0505.

DETROIT – The city of Detroit is teaming up with the Detroit Pistons for a special COVID-19 vaccination event this weekend.

To help encourage Detroit residents and employees to get vaccinated for COVID, the city and the Pistons are hosting “Family Vaccination Day” on Saturday, May 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pistons Performance Center.

Anyone aged 16 and older who lives or works in the city is eligible to receive a vaccination at the event Saturday. First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered. Appointments are required to receive a vaccine dose Saturday -- call 313-230-0505 to schedule an appointment.

There will be free food, giveaways and special appearances by Pistons greats Rick Mahorn and Earl Cureton!

Learn more from Cureton in the video above and hear why he thinks it’s important for the Pistons to take part in the vaccination effort.

Not able to attend Saturday? There are plenty of options available for Michiganders to receive their COVID shot.

