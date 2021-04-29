11 takeaways from Whitmer’s COVID update: Lifting restrictions based on vaccinations

(AP PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS PUBLICLY DISTRIBUTED HANDOUT PHOTO PROVIDED BY MICHIGAN OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR; MANDATORY CREDIT. A JAN. 13, 2021 PHOTO)

LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provided an update Thursday on COVID-19 in Michigan, discussing a new plan to lift restrictions based on how many people get vaccinated.

The governor was joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel.

MORE: Here are the Michigan COVID restrictions that will be lifted when we reach 4 vaccine goals

Ad

Vaccinations determine mask restrictions

Whitmer introduced her “MI Vacc To Normal” challenge -- a vaccination-based goal that eases mask restrictions based on certain vaccine thresholds.

Step 1 : Two weeks after 55% of Michiganders have gotten fully vaccinated, the state will allow in-person work for all sectors of business.

Step 2 : Two weeks after 60% of Michiganders have gotten fully vaccinated, the state will increase indoor capacity and sports stadiums and indoor capacity at conference centers, banquet halls and funeral homes to 25%. It will also increase capacity at exercise facilities and gyms to 50% and lift the curfew on restaurants and bars.

Step 3 : Two weeks after 65% of Michiganders have gotten fully vaccinated, the state will lift all indoor capacity limits and require only social distancing between parties, as well as further relax limits on residential social gatherings.

Step 4: Two weeks after 70% of Michiganders have gotten fully vaccinated, the state will lift the gatherings and face masks order so MDHSS won’t broadly mitigate it unless there are unanticipated circumstances (variants that resist the vaccine, etc.).

Click here to read the full breakdown of this plan, the goals and the restrictions that will be lifted.

When could Michigan hit first milestone?

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad