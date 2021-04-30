Driver wanted by police causes deadly crash in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A driver wanted by police has caused a deadly crash in Sterling Heights early Friday morning, according to police.

The three-car crash happened on northbound Van Dyke at 15 mile.

Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies tried to pull over the driver at 26 Mile and Van Dyke. The driver did not stop and officers began a pursuit.

At some point, deputies called off the chase. The driver later crashed, killing a woman in another vehicle. A third vehicle was also involved in the crash. The suspect who caused this was injured but is expected to survive and is in police custody. The condition of the others involved is unclear.

Police said the driver involved was wanted in connection to multiple vehicles that were stolen from a car dealership on Van Dyke near 30 Mile. No word on where the other stolen vehicles are or how many other suspects investigators are looking for.

