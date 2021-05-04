17-year-old charged in Sterling Heights crash that killed 20-year-old woman

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder in a multi-vehicle crash that killed a 20-year-old woman in Sterling Heights, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors said the 17-year-old from Detroit is charged with felony murder, second-degree murder, first-degree fleeing police officer and second-degree fleeing police officer.

The incident happened on April 29.

Authorities said the teen was traveling at a high-rate of speed in a stolen vehicle on southbound Van Dyke Avenue before causing a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Van Dyke and 15 Mile Road.

Officials say several cars were stolen from a car dealership in Romeo prior to the crash.

The teen was arraigned Monday and given a bond set at $100,000 cash/surety only.

“Our county is grieving the tragic death of a young woman,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido. “This blatant disregard for the lives of other must stop. These individuals who threaten our communities will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”