New Farmington Hills community center expected to open soon

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – The Hawk, a new community center in Farmington Hills, is expected to open soon.

Officials weren’t able to provide a specific date, but did indicate it is expected to be open in “late spring.”

The center is located in the former Harrison High School. A variety of programs are expected to be offered inside the community center ranging from aquatics, athletics, fitness classes, visual and performing arts.

The city purchased the shuttered school in 2018 and began converting it into a multi-purpose community recreation center in the fall of 2019. Construction continued through 2020.

The 245,000 square foot community center has an aquatics center with a zero-depth entry pool, water slide, lazy river, zipline and climbing wall. Swim lessons, open swim times and lifeguard/CPR training will be offered.

The Hawk also has a fitness center, gym, dance studios, indoor basketball, pickleball and volleyball courts. It also has an auditorium and smaller black box theater as well as a multipurpose center with a venue for birthday parties.

There will also be a facility for competitive egaming, 3D printers, laser cutters and more.