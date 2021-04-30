Teenage girl charged with driving intoxicated in Monroe County crash that killed 2 of her friends

LASALLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 17-year-old girl has been charged for driving under the influence of marijuana at the time of a crash that killed two of her friends in Monroe County, officials said.

Autumn Webb, 17, has been charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death and two counts of reckless driving causing death, according to court records. She faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison for each charge.

The charges were issued in connection with a Sept. 29, 2020, crash in LaSalle Township, police said. It happened around 9 p.m. on LaPlaisance Road, west of Knab Road, authorities said.

Jonathan Dewayne Porkarski, 19, of Luna Pier, and HeavenLeigh Beatrice Theiss, 17, of Erie, were killed in the crash, according to officials. Porkarski and Theiss were engaged at the time.

Webb is accused of being under the influence of marijuana when she crashed a Jeep into a pole, causing the vehicle to roll over.

Ad

Porkarski was ejected from the Jeep, officials said. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Theiss was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Webb wasn’t injured in the crash, authorities said.

She was arraigned Wednesday (April 28) on the four charges.