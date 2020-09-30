2 teens killed, driver arrested in single-car crash in Monroe County

LASALLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed two teenagers in Monroe County on Tuesday afternoon.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says that at about 9 p.m. Tuesday, a 17-year-old girl lost control while driving a vehicle in LaSalle Township, resulting in the deaths of two teenage passengers.

The driver, from Monroe, was driving a Jeep Wrangler westbound on LaPlaisance Road when she reportedly lost control of the vehicle after crossing railroad tracks west of Knab Road. The vehicle then traveled off of the north side of Laplaisance Road, entering a ditch and striking a utility pole, officials said.

Police say the collision with the utility pole caused the vehicle to overturn before coming to a rest upside down on the north side of the road.

The rear passenger -- identified as 19-year-old Johnathan Porkarski of Luna Pier, Mich. -- was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to officials. He was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt during the crash.

The front seat passenger -- identified as 17-year-old Heaven Theiss of Erie, Mich. -- was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say she was wearing her seatbelt during the crash.

Neither the driver’s identity nor condition have been released by authorities yet. The 17-year-old was arrested at the scene and is being held at the Monroe County Jail pending charges, officials said.

The sheriff’s office believe excessive speed and intoxicants were a factor in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 734-240-7756.

