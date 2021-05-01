Birmingham based law firm accepting cryptocurrency in exchange for legal services

This mobile phone app screen shot shows the logo for Dogecoin, in New York, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Dogecoin, the digital currency advertised as the one "favored by Shiba Inus worldwide," is having its day. Fans of the cryptocurrency are touting April 20, long an unofficial holiday for marijuana devotees, as "Doge Day" and imploring each other to get its value up to $1. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – The Michigan Law Firm, PC based in Birmingham is now accepting cryptocurrency in exchange for legal services, the business announced in a press release issued recently.

While most popular forms of cryptocurrency will be accepted, the Firm anticipates that the majority of cryptocurrency payments will be made with Bitcoin, Ethereum or Dogecoin.

“Cryptocurrency like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin are gaining in popularity. The Michigan Law Firm, PC wants to make its hourly-billing practice areas, like family law and business law available to those who prefer to pay in crypto. As cryptocurrency and decentralized finance continue to gain momentum, and as it becomes easier to convert cryptocurrency into fiat currency, our firm seeks to provide new and existing clients with more options to pay for legal services,” said Josh Freedman, the Business Manager of The Michigan Law Firm, PC.

The Michigan Law Firm, PC is also currently testing the implementation of additional blockchain technology to further improve Firm operations.

Cryptocurrency has gained popularity amid the pandemic with more people investing in it. More businesses are beginning to accept it as a form of payment leaving less doubt about its future.

