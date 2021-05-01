Michigan coronavirus cases up to 844,385; Death toll now at 17,742

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 844,385 as of Saturday, including 17,742 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes a total of 3,431 new cases and 131 additional deaths, but 98 deaths were identified during a vital records review . Friday’s update included a total of 3,440 new cases and 35 additional deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 11% as of Friday, lower than one week ago. Hospitalizations have plateaued over the last week but remain high.

New: Whitmer announces Michigan will ease specific COVID restrictions as 4 vaccination goals are reached

Overall, new cases have slowed over the last 10 days. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 3,989 on Thursday -- lower than one week ago. The 7-day death average was 68 on Thursday, slightly higher than the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 193,000 on Thursday.

Michigan has reported more than 6.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Friday, with 50% of eligible residents having received at least one dose while 38% of eligible residents are considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 32 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 576,900 deaths reported from the virus.

Worldwide, more than 151 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 3.1 million have died. More than 84 million have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.